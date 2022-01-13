Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $167.31

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.31 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 187.50 ($2.55). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 5,927 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.79. The stock has a market cap of £124.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($24,433.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 367,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,525,000.

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

