Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Achieves $3.98 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $258,672.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.59 or 0.07640486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.75 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068078 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,391,051 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

