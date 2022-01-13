Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HENKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HENKY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

