Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

