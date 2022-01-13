Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HEICO by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

NYSE HEI opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

