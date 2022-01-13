Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $538.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.77. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

