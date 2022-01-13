Heritage Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

