Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.36 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

