Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after buying an additional 538,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE HES opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

