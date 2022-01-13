Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $67,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Shares of HLT opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.85 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

