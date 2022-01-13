Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.54 $47.13 million $1.88 6.89 Pixelworks $40.85 million 4.94 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -8.06

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Himax Technologies and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pixelworks 0 2 2 0 2.50

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.85%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.47%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 23.96% 55.56% 29.99% Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

