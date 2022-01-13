Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Editas Medicine comprises about 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after buying an additional 136,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 160,178 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 31,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.