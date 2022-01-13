HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 206,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 259,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

HRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

