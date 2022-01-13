Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Tops $524.09 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $524.09 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000848 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005016 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,831,912 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

