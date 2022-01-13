Holmes Kalen Sells 2,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZUMZ opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

