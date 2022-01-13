HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $527.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

