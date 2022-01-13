Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Financial Survey

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hong Kong Television Network pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Vivendi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $371.04 million 2.83 $23.66 million N/A N/A Vivendi $18.38 billion 0.82 $1.64 billion N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Television Network and Vivendi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivendi 0 3 11 0 2.79

Vivendi has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Vivendi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

Vivendi beats Hong Kong Television Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ segment involves in publishing and distribution of premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia, and production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. The Havas segment is a communications group spanning all the communications disciplines. The Editis segment encompasses selling and distribution of literature, educational and reference book. The Gameloft segment engages in creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment includes vivendi ticketing and live performances through olympia production, festival production, and the venues in Paris. The New Initiatives segment consists of dailymotion and Group Vivendi Africa. Th

