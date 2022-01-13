Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.62

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 35945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 257,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

