Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

SCHE stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

