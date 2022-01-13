Hoylecohen LLC Buys 279 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $686.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $671.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.46.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.