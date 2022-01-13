Hoylecohen LLC Buys 938 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

