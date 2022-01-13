Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,187 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

