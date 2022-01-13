Hoylecohen LLC Sells 440 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,167,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 486,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,408,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $255.92 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

