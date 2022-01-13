Hoylecohen LLC Sells 550 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Eaton by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

ETN stock opened at $171.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

