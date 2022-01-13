H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$268.79 million during the quarter.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.