Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

