Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hub Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hub Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.