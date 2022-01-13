Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

