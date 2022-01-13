Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.68

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 28927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

