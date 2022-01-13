Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

