Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 62468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

