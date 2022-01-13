Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) PT Raised to GBX 2.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

Hurricane Energy stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £73.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.