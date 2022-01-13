Hyve Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $87,387.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.56 or 0.07669685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,720.96 or 0.99693742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

