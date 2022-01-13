ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.60 or 0.07648184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.27 or 0.99660259 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00067710 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

