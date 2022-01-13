Idle 24 Hour Volume Hits $80,992.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $80,992.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,637,195 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

