Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,690,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -904.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.