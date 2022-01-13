Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,391 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

