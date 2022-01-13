Ieq Capital LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

FBHS stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.