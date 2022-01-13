Ieq Capital LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

