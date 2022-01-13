Ieq Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

