Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

DGX opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

