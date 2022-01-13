IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 1,073.7% in December

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 1,073.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IF Bancorp by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IROQ traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.76.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

