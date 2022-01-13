IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.13.

IGM opened at C$47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.27. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

