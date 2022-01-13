Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

