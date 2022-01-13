Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.69.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $413.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.32. Illumina has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

