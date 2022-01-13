Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 190 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Cable One by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cable One by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CABO traded down $17.02 on Thursday, hitting $1,589.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,756.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,856.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,600.51 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

