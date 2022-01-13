Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $7.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average is $265.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

