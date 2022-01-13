Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.65 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.