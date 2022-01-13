Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

HLT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.85 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

