Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 20,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,888 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

